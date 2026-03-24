Sitharaman tables Finance Bill in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Finance Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday, marking a key legislative step that will provide legal backing to the proposals announced in the Union Budget for 2026-27.

Once passed, the Finance Bill will bring into force changes in income tax rates, as well as customs and excise duties that were announced as part of the Budget proposals. The Finance Minister also introduced the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, and the lower house approved its reference to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny.

The Bill aims to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, and the Companies Act, 2013, to facilitate ease of doing business, decriminalise minor offences, replace certain criminal provisions with civil penalties and reduce compliance burdens for small firms, startups, and produce companies set up by farmers.

Earlier, the Opposition members, including Congress member Manish Tewari, Trinamool Congress’s Sougata Ray, and the DMK’s Dr T. Sumathy, opposed the introduction of the bill. They alleged that the proposed legislation dilutes the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Responding to their concerns, the Finance Minister said that the proposed amendment will not only attract more investments but also facilitate corporate governance.