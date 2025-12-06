‘Situation alarming’: Naveen Patnaik slams Odisha BJP govt over repeated exam cancellations

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government over the repeated cancellation of recruitment examinations, saying such actions are severely affecting the hopes and future of thousands of young aspirants.

In a social media post, Patnaik highlighted that successive exam cancellations, including the recent Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) examination, have created uncertainty and frustration among students preparing for government jobs.

He accused the state administration of failing to uphold transparency and questioned the rationale behind repeatedly postponing or scrapping crucial exams. Patnaik pointed out that in the last 18 months, nearly 18 recruitment examinations across various departments have been cancelled, a trend he described as “deeply alarming.”

He warned that such administrative lapses not only jeopardise the careers of students but also erode public trust in the state’s recruitment process. Calling for urgent action, the former chief minister urged the government to ensure that all examinations are conducted regularly, fairly, and with complete transparency.

He emphasised that safeguarding the future of Odisha’s youth should be a top priority and appealed to authorities to restore confidence among aspirants by taking immediate corrective measures.

Odisha has witnessed a spate of recruitment exam cancellations in recent months, raising concerns over the state’s examination and recruitment management.

The state recently called off the ANM exam following reports of a question paper leak just hours before the test.

Earlier, the Odisha High Court had nullified the main written exam for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO), held in July 2025, citing serious doubts about the conduct of the exam by the agency responsible.

A fresh ASO examination has now been scheduled for December 7, covering all 7,113 candidates who cleared the preliminary test.

In response to the recurring incidents, the state government has directed all departments and recruitment agencies to submit detailed reports on every cancelled recruitment exam conducted between June 2024 and October 2025.

Opposition leaders have criticised the repeated cancellations, calling them evidence of systemic failure and demanding stricter oversight of recruitment processes.