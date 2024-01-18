Live
- Hockey Olympic Qualfiers: US coach hails players' passion, determination, commitment after booking a ticket to Paris
- Jim Carrey celebrates 62nd b'day with Adam Sandler, David Spade
- Genotyping tech may help detect Covid variants more rapidly
- Google, Bing shows non-consensual deepfake porn at top of search results: Report
- Must-listen songs for devotees during the historical event of Ram Mandir Inauguration
- Shinde orders BMC to clean 3 temples in each Mumbai ward till ‘Prana Pratishtha’
- AFC Asian Cup: Irvine's lone goal helps Australia land to knockout stage
- GRAP-III revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality now in 'very poor' levels
- FB, Insta collect all the data they can: Report
- INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack swiftly
Just In
Six arrested for cyber fraud of Rs 6.69 crore in Gurugram
Six people have been arrested for cyber fraud of Rs 6.69 crore on the pretext of providing jobs in Gurugram.
Gurugram: Six people have been arrested for cyber fraud of Rs 6.69 crore on the pretext of providing jobs in Gurugram.
The arrested were identified as Hemant Kumar, Aditya Srivastava, Mohamed Anis, Lokesh Kumar, Aakash Parmar, Deepak and Ershad.
The police have recovered eight mobile phones and as many SIM cards from their possession.
Of 108 cases registered against them across the country, six were lodged in Haryana, the police said.
After reviewing the data of the mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused, it was found that they were involved in the Rs 6.69 crore, the police said.
During investigation, the accused revealed that they used to cheat people on the pretext of providing them jobs and OLX users, among others.