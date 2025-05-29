Six dead, several injured in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Palamu and Latehar

At least six people, including four children, were killed and more than 15 injured in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand’s Palamu and Latehar districts, officials said on Thursday.

Both accidents occurred within a span of a few hours.

The first accident took place late Wednesday night on the Tarhasi-Padma main road under the Tarhasi police station limits in Palamu district.

Four children were killed and 11 others were injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van carrying a wedding procession and another vehicle loaded with a DJ sound system near Basdev Tiranga village.

According to police, the wedding procession of Shivnath Singh Chero's son, a resident of Pasia Chunka village under Manatu police station, was on the way to Bohita village in Leslieganj block.

Around 15 people were travelling in the pickup van. The collision occurred at a sharp turn when the two vehicles crashed into each other. The pickup carrying the wedding party overturned on impact, crushing two children who died on the spot.

Locals rushed to the scene after hearing the screams. Police reached soon after and transported the injured to the Tarhasi health centre.

After receiving first aid, all were referred to Medini Rai Medical College Hospital in Medininagar, where two more children succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased include 15-year-old Bachchu Kumar of Chero Nava village (Manatu), 14-year-old Chandan Kumar Yadav, a cousin of the groom, and two other children yet to be identified.

The injured include Shakti Bhuiyan, Pawan Kumar, Bittu Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Bikram Kumar, Kanchan Kumar, Sudhir Kumar, Rajesh Singh, Mandeep, and Sekendra Kumar.

The vehicle carrying the DJ sound system fled the scene following the crash.

The second accident occurred on Thursday morning in the Medhari Orsa Valley area under the Mahuadanr police station limits in Latehar district.

A high-speed passenger car lost control and overturned, killing two people on the spot and injuring 10 others.

The injured were admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment, police said.