Six Residents Trapped In Greater Noida Society Lift For Half Hour, Lodge Police Complaint

Six individuals, including one woman, found themselves confined within a malfunctioning elevator at a residential complex in Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh, for approximately thirty minutes on Wednesday evening. The incident has prompted residents to seek police intervention against the building developer and maintenance personnel.

The entrapment occurred within the clubhouse elevator at Aastha Green Society, with affected residents subsequently filing a formal complaint at Bisrakh police station regarding the dangerous situation and inadequate safety measures.

According to the complaint submitted by the trapped residents, the group was descending from the clubhouse's fourth floor around 10:30 PM on Wednesday when their elevator became stuck between floors, specifically halting at the third level. When the elevator doors failed to open, the occupants attempted to alert others using the emergency alarm system, only to discover that the alarm mechanism was non-functional.

The residents described their frustration at being unable to summon immediate assistance through conventional safety protocols. With the internal alarm system disabled, they were forced to rely on their mobile phones to contact friends and acquaintances outside the building. These contacts subsequently notified the society's maintenance team about the emergency situation.

Maintenance personnel eventually responded to the alert and managed to manually open the elevator doors, successfully freeing all trapped individuals. The rescue operation concluded without any reported injuries, though the experience left residents concerned about building safety standards and emergency preparedness.

The complaint highlighted several systemic issues within the residential complex's maintenance protocols. Residents noted the absence of a lift operator during the incident, questioning the adequacy of safety supervision. They expressed particular frustration given the substantial maintenance fees they pay to the society management.

The trapped residents alleged that despite collecting significant maintenance charges from apartment owners, the society management has failed to conduct regular elevator servicing and maintenance. They argued that this negligence directly contributed to the dangerous situation and represents a broader pattern of inadequate building maintenance.

Documentation of the incident spread rapidly across social media platforms after one of the trapped individuals recorded video footage using their mobile phone while confined in the elevator. The viral video has drawn public attention to safety concerns within residential complexes and highlighted the importance of functional emergency systems.

The residents have specifically demanded police action against both the original building developer and the current maintenance department responsible for elevator upkeep. They argue that both parties bear responsibility for the safety failure that placed multiple lives at risk.

This incident raises broader questions about safety standards and maintenance practices in Greater Noida's residential developments. The malfunction of critical safety equipment like emergency alarms suggests potential regulatory oversight gaps and inadequate enforcement of building safety codes.

The case also highlights the vulnerability of residents in high-rise buildings when safety systems fail simultaneously. The non-functional alarm system combined with the absence of operational supervision created a potentially dangerous situation that required external intervention for resolution.

Local authorities are expected to investigate the complaint and determine appropriate action against responsible parties. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of regular safety equipment maintenance and proper emergency response protocols in residential complexes.

The Greater Noida incident reflects similar safety concerns reported across various residential developments in the National Capital Region, where rapid construction growth has sometimes outpaced adequate safety infrastructure and maintenance standards.