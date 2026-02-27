Six Years After Disappearance, Boy Allegedly Killed By Uncle And Aunt; Buried Near Expressway

Six years after a four-year-old boy vanished from Dausa, investigators now believe he was murdered the same day he went missing — allegedly by his paternal uncle and aunt — and buried near the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

The child, Prince, disappeared in April 2020. Police suspect that his uncle Anil and aunt Krishna killed him over a family dispute and concealed the body at a construction site along the expressway.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly hid the body for two days before burying it in dumped soil under the cover of darkness. Subsequent highway construction and embankment work may have sealed the burial site, allowing the crime to remain undetected for years.

In a disturbing twist, relatives claim the accused continued living with the family for six years after the boy’s disappearance and even participated in search efforts, diverting suspicion.

Acting on alleged disclosures, authorities have been excavating a stretch near the expressway for two days in a bid to locate the remains. Heavy machinery, including JCB excavators, has been deployed, and officials are using 3D mapping technology to narrow down the suspected burial spot.

Police have also written to the National Highways Authority of India as digging may need to extend beneath the highway embankment. Despite extensive excavation across a wide area, the body has not yet been recovered.

Prince’s father, Jagmohan, returned from Dubai after learning about the excavation. He said the family spent nearly Rs 10 lakh over the years searching for the child across multiple states.

“We kept hoping he would come back. Now we just want his body and justice,” he said.

The case has shocked the local community, raising painful questions about betrayal within families and the long wait for closure in missing children cases.