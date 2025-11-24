Skywalk project implemented under AMRUT Mission in Thrissur receives national recognition

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's efforts to reclaim pedestrian spaces and promote sustainable urban mobility received national recognition, with the Thrissur Skywalk project earning a Special Mention Award at the 18th Urban Mobility India Awards in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday.

Implemented under the AMRUT Kerala Mission, the initiative has emerged as a model for pedestrian-first urban planning and is now inspiring similar interventions across the state.

Located at one of Thrissur's most congested junctions, the skywalk was conceived to address long-standing issues of pedestrian safety and traffic chaos.

The elevated walkway offers a safe, uninterrupted link to key points around the busy intersection, reducing conflict between pedestrians and vehicles.

Since its launch, daily commuters have increasingly adopted the facility, citing improved safety, accessibility, and comfort.

Officials say the skywalk has not only made walking safer but has also helped ease ground-level congestion by diverting foot traffic away from busy roads.

As a result, there has been a noticeable improvement in traffic flow and road discipline at the junction.

The AMRUT Kerala team received the Special Mention Award in the Best City with Non-Motorised Transport System category for the Thrissur Skywalk.

Highlighting the significance of the achievement, Suraj Shaji, Director of the Mission, said, "The award is a testament to the quality of urban rejuvenation work undertaken. Thrissur will benefit from the state-of-the-art facility that reduces road fatalities while improving comfort for pedestrians. Built with elements like solar power, the skywalk is aligned with Sustainable Development Goals and stands as an example of sustainable urban infrastructure."

Beyond its immediate utility, the facility has set off wider conversations around pedestrian rights, safer mobility infrastructure, and non-motorised transport planning.

Urban departments within and beyond Kerala have expressed interest in replicating the Thrissur model under AMRUT.

As cities grapple with growing urbanisation and congestion, the Thrissur Skywalk signals a shift towards people-centric infrastructure -- one that prioritises safety, sustainability, and accessibility over vehicle dominance.