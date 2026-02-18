Slovakia Prez Peter Pellegrini lands in Delhi to attend AI Impact Summit

Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026, which underscores the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh.

President Pellegrini is scheduled to attend the ongoing India-AI Impact Summit, where world leaders, policymakers, and technology experts are convening to deliberate on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in economic growth, governance, and social development. His participation is expected to give fresh momentum to India-Slovakia cooperation in emerging technologies, research, and innovation.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "President Pellegrini had arrived in New Delhi and was received by Minister of State Jitendra Singh at the airport, underscoring the warmth of diplomatic engagement between the two nations."

The India-AI Impact Summit, regarded as one of the world’s major forums on artificial intelligence, will host extensive deliberations on ethical AI, regulatory frameworks, and the role of advanced technologies in reshaping industries and public services. Slovakia’s participation is expected to enrich the dialogue through the exchange of best practices and policy perspectives.

The five-day summit has drawn participation from more than 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including about 20 Heads of State or Government and nearly 45 ministers, making it one of the largest gatherings focused on AI governance and cooperation.

The event seeks to align global AI initiatives with India’s civilisational ethos of “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya” (welfare for all, happiness for all) while promoting the broader principle of AI for Humanity.

India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth edition in the series, following previous meetings held in the United Kingdom in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025. The platform enables leaders to examine the ethical, economic, and social implications of artificial intelligence while strengthening partnerships across digital technology, trade, culture, tourism, and maritime cooperation.

As President Pellegrini begins his official engagements in the capital, the visit is expected to further deepen India-Slovakia relations and highlight how diplomacy and technological collaboration can jointly address global challenges in an increasingly digital world.