Smooth, green and delightful ride on India's first Hydrogen fuel cell powered bike

Mr. S.M Vaidya said he is thrilled to ride India's first Hydrogen fuel cell powered bike! He was accompanied by Dr. SSV Ramakumar at Research and Development Center in Faridabad of Indian Oil. The scientists at Indian Oil developed this prototype and Mr. Vaidya strongly supports that hydrogen is the way to go in future. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has been making strong moves to launch vehicles that run on alternative fuels. Like several other Indian companies, Indian Oil is also a leading part of India's mission to adapt to green hydrogen which is the cleanest form of energy.

Green hydrogen is created by electrolyzing water using renewable energy sources like solar or wind, and it can be used to replace carbon-emitting fuels like gasoline and diesel. In India, all hydrogen is currently derived from fossil sources. However, by 2050, renewable electricity and electrolysis are expected to produce three-quarters of all hydrogen.

