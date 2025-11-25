Smriti Mandanna-Palash Wedding Postponed; Alleged Cheating Sparks Last-Minute Turmoil

The anticipated wedding between cricketer Smriti Mandanna and music director Palash Muchhal has been indefinitely postponed, triggering a wave of speculation across entertainment portals and social media. While no official statement has been issued by either family, the online conversation intensified after leaked chats alleged serious relationship troubles.

Claims of Alleged Infidelity

According to reports, the postponement coincided with the circulation of alleged private chats between Palash and a woman identified as Mary D’costa. D’costa, a choreographer, publicly released screenshots of her conversations with Palash, claiming he had been in touch with her shortly before the wedding.













However, the authenticity of the leaked chats remains unverified.

Pre-Wedding Ceremonies Had Been Completed

The couple had already held major pre-wedding festivities including the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies. Smriti had prepared a special dance performance for the sangeet night, signalling that celebrations were well underway before the sudden disruption.

Fans later observed that Mandanna deleted all pre-wedding photos and videos from her social media handles. Several teammates and friends who had posted from the functions also removed their content, as reported by entertainment trackers.

Unverified Claims of a Wedding-Day Confrontation

It is also reported that tensions escalated on the morning of the wedding, when Mandanna’s father allegedly confronted Palaash regarding his intentions towards his daughter. Reports also suggest that the emotional stress reportedly affected Mandanna’s father’s health, though there is no official confirmation of this incident. Palaash too fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital.

No Statement From Mandanna or Palash

As of now, both Mandanna and Palash have remained silent. Their representatives have not addressed the allegations or clarified the reason behind the postponement.

The report notes that the wedding has been put on hold “indefinitely,” as per Mandanna’s representative with no fresh date announced.

The duo was all set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025.