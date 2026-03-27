Snow avalanche traps vehicles on Ladakh side of Zojila Pass; no casualties reported

Srinagar: A massive snow avalanche hit the Srinagar-Leh highway on the Ladakh side of Zojila Pass on Friday, trapping several vehicles, officials said, adding that no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Officials said that the avalanche struck the highway earlier in the day on the Ladakh side of Zojila Pass.

Several passenger vehicles were trapped in the debris, but no casualties were reported.

The highway has been blocked following the incident, while rescue and clearance operations have been launched to remove the debris and restore traffic movement.

At present, the Srinagar-Leh Highway (NH-1, formerly NH-1D) is a critical 434-km-long two-lane road connecting Srinagar to Leh in Ladakh. Known for its high-altitude and dramatic scenery, the highway passes through the 11,575-ft-high Zojila Pass.

A tunnel is being constructed across the Zojila Pass.

Once operational, it will provide all-weather, safe connectivity between the Union Territory of Ladakh and the rest of the country.

The under-construction tunnel will pass beneath the Zojila Pass, connecting Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir with Drass in Kargil district of Ladakh.

It is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube, two-lane road tunnel measuring 9.5 metres in width, 7.57 metres in height, and 14.2 km in length, at an altitude of around 12,000 feet above sea level.

Together with the adjacent, already operational Z-Morh Tunnel, this geo-strategically important project on the Srinagar-Leh highway will provide year-round, weather-proof connectivity to the Ladakh region, boost tourism and the economy, and enhance logistics for the Indian Armed Forces.

It is one of the 31 road tunnels (20 in Jammu and Kashmir and 11 in Ladakh) being constructed at a combined cost of Rs 1.4 lakh crore (approx. $17.5 billion). Upon completion, it will become the longest tunnel in Asia.