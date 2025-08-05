Live
Social Justice ministry yet to receive Rohini Commission report: Minister
New Delhi: Over two years after the Rohini Commission submitted its report on sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday said it has not yet received the report.
In response to a question in Lok Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar said that the Commission, chaired by retired Justice G. Rohini, had submitted its final report to the President on July 31, 2023.
However, he noted, "The report has not been received in this department."
Set up in October 2017, the Rohini Commission was tasked with examining the need for sub-categorisation within the nearly 2,600 OBC groups to ensure more equitable distribution of reservation benefits.
The Commission had received multiple extensions over six years before finally completing its report.