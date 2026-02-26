Social media driving 77% retail discovery: Short-form video content fuelling omnichannel shopping surge

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence, short-form video and messaging platforms are rapidly transforming India’s retail landscape, accelerating the shift towards omnichannel commerce, according to a joint report by Meta and the Retailers Association of India.

The report finds that 77 per cent of retail brand and product discovery now happens on social media, with Meta’s platforms accounting for 96 per cent of such discovery. It highlights a decisive move from search-based shopping to scroll-led discovery, driven by the explosive growth of short-form video content.

Nearly 97 per cent of consumers watch short-form videos daily, while close to 60 per cent of time spent on Facebook and Instagram is now devoted to video content.

This behavioural shift is reshaping how brands engage with consumers and influence purchase decisions.

The findings underline the growing strength of omnichannel shoppers. Consumers who shop across both online and offline channels spend 2.5 times more than those who rely on a single channel. Spending rises by as much as 73 per cent when consumers engage with brands across multiple touchpoints, reflecting the growing importance of integrated retail strategies.

The report also highlights the rise of so-called “phygital” behaviour. More than half of Indian consumers research products online before making in-store purchases. Similarly, a comparable proportion browse in physical stores before completing transactions online. This two-way journey underscores the blurring boundaries between digital and brick-and-mortar retail.

Messaging platforms are emerging as a powerful commerce driver. According to the report, 72 per cent of product discovery now takes place on WhatsApp, signalling a shift towards conversational and personalised shopping experiences.

Meghna Apparao, Director, E-Commerce and Retail (India), Meta, said retail leaders must prioritise Reels and creator partnerships for deeper engagement.

She also stressed the need for omnichannel performance marketing and leveraging WhatsApp as a personalised commerce channel.

The report suggests that AI-powered tools, creator-led content and integrated messaging ecosystems are becoming central to retail growth. As brands increasingly adopt data-driven targeting, immersive video and direct messaging to reach consumers.