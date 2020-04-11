Social media, group admins warned

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police cracked the whip on Social Media against fake content and Group Admins of WhatsApp groups as personally liable if such misleading stuff is found circulating.

The city police commissioner has issued orders - valid from April 10 to April 24 - prohibiting any kind of fake or distorted information on all social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Instragam, etc.

It has also banned derogatory or discriminatory messages towards any community, or causing panic and confusion among the people, said the order signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Pranaya Ashok.