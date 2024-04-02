SOG detains 20 trainee SIs from Rajasthan Police Academy

Jaipur: Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Tuesday detained 20 trainee Sub Inspectors (SIs) at Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) in connection with the SI 2021 paper leak case.

The SOG interrogated the accused trainee SIs for three hours at the academy after which they were detained and taken to SOG headquarters for further investigation.

The investigating agency had received information from the previously arrested trainees which revealed that many trainee SIs undergoing training in RPA had made dummy candidates appear in their place during the examination.

The officials said that at least 15 trainee SIs have been arrested in the case.

Earlier, the SOG conducted a dummy examination for all the trainees who had passed the SI Recruitment Examination 2021. They were given the same question paper as the 2021 examination.

Officials said that around 17 trainee SIs could not solve even 20 per cent of the paper while 400 could not solve 50 per cent of the questions.