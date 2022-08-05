Soldier, civilian injured in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: A soldier and a civilian were injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, police said.

"One army jawan and one civilian got injured in the encounter. Search in the area is still going on," police said.

The firefight at Redwani area broke out after a joint team of security forces, which got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area, cordoned off the area but came under fire from the hiding terrorists.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months, in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by security forces on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.