Soldiers march with wet uniforms in R-Day rehearsal

NEW DELHI: Marching columns of soldiers in soaked uniforms and wet boots held the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade on Friday along Kartavya Path, even though steady rain and thunder delayed proceedings at the ceremonial boulevard.

As the thick grey clouds hung low over the capital, the parade of troops and military vehicles advanced through the wet and windy conditions as the officers on foot, on horseback and atop tankers moved in formation, unfazed by the lashing rain with flags flying high.

A long spell of dry winter weather finally ended on Friday as Delhi received its first rain of 2026 due to the season's first strong western disturbance. The system brought gusty winds, thunderstorms and brief relief from rising pollution levels across the city.