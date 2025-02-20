Some people trying to create obstacles in our faith: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Mahakumbh Nagar: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi described Maha Kumbh 2025 as a symbol of faith and unity. He stated, "Today, some people are trying to create obstacles in our faith, but the presence of crores of devotees proves that Indian culture is steadfast and immortal."

The Minister emphasised that "the faith of the devotees is showing the world the power of India." After taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam, Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed, "I felt very good coming here." He also responded sharply to remarks made by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mamata Banerjee on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Look, brother, we have also taken the Kumbh bath.

Now, if someone is having a stomach ache, we cannot do anything to help them. By the way, Lalu Prasad Yadav ji and Mamata Didi will have a lot of problems." His post has stirred discussions in political circles. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman remarked that the Maha Kumbh reflects the continuity of Sanatan culture and spirit. He thanked Yogi's government for making the event a grand success but pointed out that opposition parties are attempting to politicise even this occasion, which he lamented.