'Sometimes social activists are actually pushed by some biz entities', SC refuses PIL on app-based aggregators

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and all state governments to formulate regulations for app-based aggregator services.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and all state governments to formulate regulations for app-based aggregator services.
“Why should we entertain your petition?....Sometimes, the danger is that these social activists are actually pushed by some business entities. Let somebody who is directly aggrieved come here saying that we must frame rules for aggregators,” remarked a bench presided over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud.
The bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that it was not inclined to entertain the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution at the behest of the petitioner who claimed to be a social activist.
“While we decline to exercise jurisdiction… we clarify that we have not expressed any opinions on the merits,” it added.
The plea stated that the state governments have failed to frame regulations for ride hailing platforms in accordance with the amended Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989.
It added that non-regulation of the sector has left the passengers at the mercy of the aggregators who are nothing more than intermediary, collecting huge amounts of money from the passengers and vulnerable passenger vehicle drivers.