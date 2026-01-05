Somnath temple, a symbol of unrelenting resilience: Hindu saints

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv on January 11, to celebrate the resilience of Indian civilisation.

Earlier in a blog post, the Prime Minister marked 1,000 years of the Somnath temple’s resilience and hailed it as the symbol of India’s unbroken spirit.

After PM Modi penned down the significance of the Somnath temple in a blog and also recalled the first attack on it, several Hindu saints and seers spoke about the significance of the temple and its contribution to Hinduism and Hindu spirituality.

Mahamandaleshwar Rupendra Prakash (Haridwar) speaking to IANS said that the temple stands as a symbol of the Hindu faith’s unrelenting resilience and spirit.

“The Mahmud of Ghazni invaded and destroyed the Somnath Temple. As we commemorate 1,000 years since the first attack, it makes our hearts swell with pride that it has survived all the adversities and odds. The temple stands as a symbol of bravery and courage, and it’s heartening to know that today’s government accepts it as a spiritual legacy and not a liability,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between the Kings of the ancient era and today’s public representatives holding the highest public offices, he said that it is the responsibility of the central and state governments to prevent attacks and safeguard the temples.

He further hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also commended temple preservation efforts, being carried out by the Centre.

“I congratulate the government on the efforts undertaken to preserve and restore the temples. PM Modi’s work towards the development of Kashi Vishwanath, Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Mahakal corridor, Somnath corridor and the Dwarka corridor will be etched in history forever.”

Shankaracharya Mahesh Ji Maharaj, Peethadheeshwar of Kurukshetra, echoed similar views and thanked the Prime Minister for the makeover of Hindu shrines, making the pilgrimage to various temples easier and simpler.

He said, “Chaar Dham was built by the divine power. No Mughal emperor, despite their atrocities, could demolish the Somnath temple. The temple is eternal and will stand till the end of the world.”

Notably, PM Modi, in a blog post, recounted the history of the Somnath Temple and its destruction by invaders centuries ago. He said there can be no better illustration of India's indomitable civilisational spirit than Somnath, which continues to stand tall despite repeated attacks and immense adversity.

He said that the Somnath temple stood tall despite multiple attempts by despotic rulers to flatten it.

"The aggressors of the past are now dust in the wind. They are footnotes in history, while Somnath stands radiant, reminding us of the eternal spirit that could not be diminished by the attack of 1026. Somnath is a song of hope that teaches us that while hate and fanaticism may destroy for a moment, faith and conviction in goodness can create for eternity," PM Modi added.