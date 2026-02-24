Son Arrested For Allegedly Killing Father, Hiding Remains In Drum In Lucknow

A shocking crime has come to light from the Ashiana area of Lucknow, where a 21-year-old student, Akshat Singh, has been accused of killing his 49-year-old father, Manvendra Singh, in the early hours of February 20.

According to police, the accused allegedly used his father’s licensed rifle to shoot him after a heated argument. Investigators believe ongoing tensions between the two, particularly over academic choices, may have contributed to the incident. The father had reportedly been urging his son to prepare for the medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test instead of continuing his BCom studies.

Authorities say the accused initially filed a missing person complaint and claimed his father had left for Delhi. However, inconsistencies in his statements raised suspicion. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police officials stated that after the shooting, the body was moved within the house and dismembered in an attempt to destroy evidence. Some remains were reportedly placed inside a blue plastic drum, while other parts were allegedly transported and discarded in a remote area near Sadrauna. Forensic teams are examining the residence, vehicle, and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The incident has drawn comparisons to a similar “blue drum” murder case that took place last year in Meerut, though investigators are still determining the full motive and timeline in the present case.

Police continue to search for missing evidence and body parts, while the accused remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected as forensic analysis progresses.