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Sonia and Rajiv: A Love Story Beyond Borders

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In her debut post on X, Sonia Gandhi spoke about her personal memories with Rajiv Gandhi in the upcoming memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', which is scheduled to be released on November 10.

A Journey of Love, which is scheduled to be released on November 10.
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A Journey of Love', which is scheduled to be released on November 10.

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The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday shared a video on social media recalling how her love with Rajiv Gandhi started in a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge in 1965 and how it became a world filled with love, laughter and memories.

In her debut post on X, Sonia Gandhi spoke about her personal memories with Rajiv Gandhi in the upcoming memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', which is scheduled to be released on November 10.

Recalling their first meeting at the Greek restaurant in Cambridge, Sonia spoke about Rajiv Gandhi and the qualities that attracted her to him.

"Of course he was very good-looking," she said.

Recalling the problems of finding good food in England during those days, she said that restaurants were relatively few and that she eventually discovered a Greek restaurant frequented by Indian and Italian students, and the restaurant became the setting for the beginning of their relationship.

“ When I first met him, almost immediately I felt that he was someone whom I would love to be with. And of course, I learned out he felt the same. I remember when I first met him, a common friend introduced us and then we became friends. We used to go to parties with friends," Sonia recalled.

Rajiv Gandhi's personality and his gentle nature, she said, had left a lasting impression on her from the very beginning.

"He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course he was very good-looking, but that gentleness came through. That was something that really touched me and struck me. I'll never forget when I first met him," she added.

Earlier on Thursday, she also joined Instagram, where she shared a message introducing her forthcoming memoir and expressing gratitude for being able to present its first look to readers.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sonia Gandhi is seen receiving the first copies of her book and sharing sweets with her daughter and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two were also seen hugging.

The 544-page book traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her meeting and eventual relationship with Rajiv Gandhi. It also chronicles the personal tragedies that shaped her life, including the assassinations of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and explores her subsequent role in Indian politics.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Sonia GandhiRajiv GandhiBelonging A Journey of LoveCongress PartyMemoir
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