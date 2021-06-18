Sonia condoles death of 1st Zambian president Kenneth D. Kaunda

New Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has expressed condolence over the death of the first Zambian President Kenneth David Kaunda.

Describing him as a "towering personality", who led the struggle against colonialism, Gandhi said Kaunda was indeed a statesman who shaped Zambia and much of post colonial Africa.

She said he remained a committed friend of India and the Non-Aligned Movement, Gandhi said.

"His special bond with India and the Congress Party will forever be cherished. India as well as the Indian National Congress pays homage and extend our condolences to the people of Zambia and Kaunda's friends and family in this hour of grief," she said.

Kenneth David Kaunda (April 28, 1924 -- June 17, 2021), who served as the first President of Zambia from 1964 to 1991.

He was at the forefront of the struggle for independence from British rule and founded Zambian African National Congress, later becoming the head of the United National Independence Party (UNIP).