News

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital

  7 Jan 2026 7:57 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician, they said. It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source told PTI, adding that she was admitted on Monday evening.

Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025.

