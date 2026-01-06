Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Delhi Hospital After Breathing Discomfort

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday after experiencing breathing-related discomfort, prompting doctors to carry out precautionary medical checks.

According to sources, she was taken to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath. Doctors conducted a series of examinations and decided to keep her under observation to closely monitor her condition. Hospital officials said her health remains stable.

Medical teams are continuing routine assessments and treatment as a precautionary measure. Doctors are keeping a close watch on her vital parameters and are expected to provide further updates once all evaluations are completed.

Congress leaders and party members expressed concern following the news of her hospitalisation and conveyed wishes for her early recovery.