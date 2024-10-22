Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Receive a Warm Welcome at Mysore Airport by Karnataka CM and Senior Congress Leaders

Mysore: CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were warmly welcomed at the Mysore Airport by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President Shri D.K. Shivakumar, along with other senior Congress leaders.

The Congress Party furtther also shared that tomorrow Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be filing her nomination for the Wayanad Parliamentary Bye-Election. The following schedule of events is planned for the day:

-11:00 AM – Roadshow begins from the New Bus Stand, Kalpetta

-11:45 AM – Public Address by Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Gudalai, opposite KWA office, Kalpetta

-12:30 PM – Filing of the nomination at the Collectorate, Kalpetta.