Sonia Gandhi Criticises Centre’s ‘Silence’ On Ali Khamenei Assassination, Seeks Parliamentary Debate

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday strongly criticised the Centre for what she described as a troubling silence over the targeted assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. She argued that the government’s response was not neutral but amounted to an abdication of responsibility, raising serious concerns about the direction of India’s foreign policy.

In an article published in The Indian Express, Gandhi said the killing of a sitting head of state during an ongoing diplomatic process represented a grave breach of international norms. She noted that New Delhi had neither condemned the assassination nor explicitly addressed the violation of Iranian sovereignty.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks, Gandhi said he initially focused on condemning Iran’s retaliatory strike on the UAE without acknowledging the events that preceded it. While later expressing “deep concern” and calling for dialogue and diplomacy, she argued that such diplomatic efforts had already been underway before the strikes by the United States and Israel.

Gandhi contended that the targeted killing, carried out without a formal declaration of war, contravened Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. She warned that failing to object on principled grounds risks normalising the erosion of international law.

She also highlighted the timing of the incident, noting that Modi had recently visited Israel and reiterated support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Gandhi, such high-profile endorsement, without moral clarity on escalating hostilities, signals a departure from India’s traditional diplomatic posture.

Emphasising India’s longstanding ties with both Tehran and Tel Aviv, Gandhi said the country’s ability to maintain credibility as an independent global actor depends on speaking from principle rather than expediency. She recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 2001 visit to Tehran, during which he reaffirmed India’s deep civilisational and contemporary links with Iran.

Gandhi further argued that India’s strategic interests are directly affected by instability in West Asia, particularly given that nearly 10 million Indians live and work across the Gulf region. In past crises, she said, India’s success in protecting its citizens stemmed from its image as an independent voice rather than a partisan actor.

Calling for accountability, Gandhi demanded that the matter be debated openly when Parliament reconvenes for the second half of the Budget session. The assassination of a foreign head of state and the broader breakdown of international order, she asserted, are not peripheral issues but central to India’s moral commitments and strategic interests.

“A clear articulation of India’s position is overdue,” she wrote, adding that democratic responsibility and strategic clarity require nothing less.