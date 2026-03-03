Sonia Gandhi Criticises Centre’s Silence On Killing Of Ali Khamenei, Calls It A Departure From India’s Core Principles

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has sharply criticised the Union government for what she described as an inadequate and unclear response to the reported assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike.

In an opinion article, Gandhi said New Delhi’s failure to explicitly condemn the targeted killing of a sitting head of state represents not neutrality but a retreat from India’s long-standing foreign policy principles. She argued that the assassination, carried out amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, constitutes a serious breach of international norms, including the prohibition on the use of force against the sovereignty of nations under the UN Charter.

Gandhi questioned the timing of the government’s response, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently visited Israel and publicly expressed support for the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. She suggested that India’s restrained reaction, particularly in the absence of a direct condemnation, risks being interpreted as tacit approval.

Highlighting India’s historical and strategic ties with Iran, Gandhi recalled Tehran’s support to New Delhi in 1994, when it helped prevent an adverse resolution on Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Commission. She also pointed to Iran’s importance in regional geopolitics, including India’s strategic presence in Zahedan.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, she noted that previous governments had publicly reaffirmed India’s civilisational and diplomatic relationship with Iran, suggesting that current policy appears inconsistent with that legacy.

Gandhi further argued that India’s credibility as a leading voice of the Global South depends on its willingness to defend sovereignty and international law consistently. She warned that silence in such circumstances weakens India’s claim to strategic autonomy — a principle rooted in the country’s post-Independence non-aligned foreign policy.

She also raised practical concerns, pointing out that millions of Indian citizens live and work in the Gulf region, and that India’s ability to protect its diaspora during crises has historically relied on being seen as an independent and principled actor.

Calling for a parliamentary debate when the House reconvenes, Gandhi said the issue goes beyond immediate geopolitics and touches upon India’s moral standing and long-term strategic interests.

She concluded that India’s oft-cited civilisational ideal of vasudhaiva kutumbakam — the world as one family — must be reflected in clear and principled diplomacy, especially at moments when international order is under strain.