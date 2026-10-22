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Sonia Gandhi Debuts on Instagram, Unveils First Look at Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’

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Sonia Gandhi, addressing the viewers, said "Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love," she said

Sonia Gandhi Debuts on Instagram, Unveils First Look at Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’
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Sonia Gandhi Debuts on Instagram, Unveils First Look at Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’

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Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, made her debut on Instagram on Thursday with a post on her upcoming book, "Story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong".

In the video, Gandhi is seen receiving the first copies of her book and sharing sweets with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the occasion.

Sonia Gandhi, addressing the viewers, said "Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love," she said

She said, "It is a story of love, duty, loss, and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you," it also has a lot of photographs, Sonia added.

It may be recalled there was some controversy and uncertainty over the book's domestic publication. In August 2026, the dispute erupted when negotiations between her team and Penguin Random House India broke down as Penguin's editorial and legal teams sought changes and deletions in some sections where there was reference to Modi’s 12 years in power and the government policies and the role of RSS in Indian society and politics, China and the India-China border situation and politics and communal tensions and condition of minorities in India.

Sonia Gandhi's representatives reportedly resisted the proposed changes, arguing that they could result in differences between the Indian edition and the international version.

However, last month, HarperCollins India said it will publish Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" in India on November 10, ending the uncertainty over the book's domestic publication following an "impasse" between the author's representatives and Penguin Random House India.

According to HarperCollins, the book is "One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India's journey."

"Belonging" begins with Gandhi's childhood in post-war Veneto, Italy, and traces her journey to Cambridge, where in 1965 she met Rajiv Gandhi, grandson of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The memoir recounts her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi and her introduction to her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, as well as her efforts to adjust to life in India, including learning Hindi, wearing saris, and adapting to Indian food and culture.

It covers the major tragedies that transformed the Gandhi family, including the death of Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash, Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984, and Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

The memoir also delves into political events surrounding the Congress-led alliance's victory after the 2004 election, when Sonia Gandhi declined to become prime minister and instead led the party and its alliance, which governed India for a decade.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

[email protected]

A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Sonia Gandhi Instagram DebutBelonging A Journey of LoveSonia Gandhi MemoirPriyanka Gandhi VadraHarperCollins India
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