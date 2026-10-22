Sonia Gandhi Debuts on Instagram, Unveils First Look at Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’

Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, made her debut on Instagram on Thursday with a post on her upcoming book, "Story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong".

In the video, Gandhi is seen receiving the first copies of her book and sharing sweets with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the occasion.

Sonia Gandhi, addressing the viewers, said "Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love," she said

She said, "It is a story of love, duty, loss, and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you," it also has a lot of photographs, Sonia added.

It may be recalled there was some controversy and uncertainty over the book's domestic publication. In August 2026, the dispute erupted when negotiations between her team and Penguin Random House India broke down as Penguin's editorial and legal teams sought changes and deletions in some sections where there was reference to Modi’s 12 years in power and the government policies and the role of RSS in Indian society and politics, China and the India-China border situation and politics and communal tensions and condition of minorities in India.

Sonia Gandhi's representatives reportedly resisted the proposed changes, arguing that they could result in differences between the Indian edition and the international version.

However, last month, HarperCollins India said it will publish Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" in India on November 10, ending the uncertainty over the book's domestic publication following an "impasse" between the author's representatives and Penguin Random House India.

According to HarperCollins, the book is "One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India's journey."

"Belonging" begins with Gandhi's childhood in post-war Veneto, Italy, and traces her journey to Cambridge, where in 1965 she met Rajiv Gandhi, grandson of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The memoir recounts her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi and her introduction to her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, as well as her efforts to adjust to life in India, including learning Hindi, wearing saris, and adapting to Indian food and culture.

It covers the major tragedies that transformed the Gandhi family, including the death of Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash, Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984, and Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

The memoir also delves into political events surrounding the Congress-led alliance's victory after the 2004 election, when Sonia Gandhi declined to become prime minister and instead led the party and its alliance, which governed India for a decade.