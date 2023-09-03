Live
- BJP demands for Aija mandal as a Revenue Division
- DU colleges grapple with infrastructure facilities, seek Centre's intervention
- OpenAI releases guide for teachers using ChatGPT in their classroom
- Assam doctor claims threats after conversion to Hinduism, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders probe
- Covid BA.2.86 appears less transmissible than XBB & EG variants: Experts
- Nadda flags off 'Jan Ashirvaad' yatra in MP
- One nation one election will be disaster for parliamentary democracy: Owaisi
- Local train’s coach derails in Delhi
- Three dead after an auto collided with a car in Sri Sathyasai district
- MVA scoffs at Praful Patel’s claim on plea to Thackeray to share CM post
Just In
Sonia Gandhi undergoes medical check-up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
Highlights
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi underwent health check-ups at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, party sources said on Sunday.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi underwent health check-ups at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, party sources said on Sunday.
Sources said the former Congress chief went to the hospital for a check-up on Friday evening and then again on Saturday morning following a mild fever.
The hospital, however, has not issued any statement so far in this regard.
Earlier this year, the former Congress was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection and was discharged after few days.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS