Sood raises questions on liquor policy after HC directions

Delhi’sEducation Minister Ashish Sood addressed a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, where he spoke about the case and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the alleged liquor policy scam. Sood said the latest judicial developments would allow the investigation into the matter to proceed and eventually bring out the truth behind the policy.

Sood said AAP had begun its political journey by promising to fight corruption, but alleged that neither during its initial 49-day government nor in the years that followed were any meaningful steps taken to curb corruption. He also referred to a discussion held at the India Islamic Centre on February 24, 2014, claiming that the party’s leadership had avoided addressing the issue of corruption at that time.

Sood said the High Court’s decision to stay certain observations made by the lower court has cleared the path for a proper investigation into what he described as a major corruption case involving public funds. He added that investigative agencies and courts would now reach their conclusions and said AAP leaders should apologise to the people of Delhi.

Drawing a comparison with cricket, Sood said celebrating victory before a match is finished is often described as “celebrating too early,” adding that AAP had prematurely declared itself “Kattar Imaandar.” He said that after the appeal filed by the CBI in the High Court, the court stayed remarks made against officials of the investigating agency.

The minister also alleged that attempts were made to destroy key evidence linked to the case. According to him, around 170 mobile phones and 43 SIM cards were destroyed in connection with the investigation to erase potential evidence related to the excise policy.

Sood also referred to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, stating that it mentions a potential loss of around ₹2,202.68 crore to the government. He said that under the earlier liquor policy, the government earned about ₹329.90 in revenue per bottle, but under the new policy the amount dropped to around ₹8.32 per bottle. At the same time, he claimed that retailers’ margins increased sharply from ₹33.35 to ₹363.27 per bottle, which significantly reduced government revenue.

According to Sood, these issues eventually forced the government to withdraw the policy, even as AAP continued to deny any wrongdoing. He said the High Court’s latest observations indicate that the legal process will continue and the investigation will move forward.