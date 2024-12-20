Soren And Marandi Spar Over Rs 1.36 Lakh Crore Coal Royalty Claim In Jharkhand

A political clash erupted between Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP state president Babulal Marandi over the Centre's denial of a ₹1.36 lakh crore coal royalty claim made by the state government.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, responded to Purnia MP Pappu Yadav's query by stating that the central government owes no dues to Jharkhand and affirmed that there is no discrimination in fund allocation to states. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has reportedly initiated legal proceedings to recover the alleged dues, according to PTI.

Babulal Marandi dismissed the claim as "baseless and misleading," urging the Hemant Soren-led government to provide concrete documentation to substantiate its allegations. In a post on X, Marandi questioned the specifics of the claim, asking for details about the schemes or projects involved and the time frame for which the dues are allegedly pending.

Marandi accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government of using the claim to distract from its unfulfilled promises, including financial assistance to women and farmers and job creation for youth. He called for transparency and evidence to support the state’s demands, asserting that "politics of misleading the public" will not benefit Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Soren fired back, declaring that the coal royalties are the rightful earnings of Jharkhand and its people. In a tweet, Soren criticized the BJP's stance, stating, "Your opposition to the rights of Jharkhandis is indeed sad." He vowed to continue pursuing the state's dues, emphasizing that the funds belong to every citizen of Jharkhand.

Marandi responded by demanding more clarity and transparency from the Jharkhand government. He questioned the history of the claimed amount and referenced the tenure of Shibu Soren as Coal Minister under the UPA regime. He further accused the state government of using the issue to deflect blame for failing to implement its welfare programs.

The dispute has intensified political tensions in Jharkhand, with both leaders defending their positions and challenging the other's credibility.