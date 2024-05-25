South African Justice Department plans talks with Indian officials post Gupta brothers' arrest

New Delhi; South Africa-based businessmen, the Gupta brothers - Anil Kumar Gupta and Ajay Kumar Gupta - have been arrested in India on charges of abetting the suicide of a prominent builder in Dehradun.

They are implicated in the case following allegations made by builder Satyendra Singh Sahni, also known as Baba Sahni, in his suicide note, which claimed threats from the Guptas regarding financial matters related to a partnership project.

Subsequently, the South African Department of Justice is reported to be gearing up to initiate discussions with the Indian officials regarding the arrest of the Gupta brothers.

Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for South Africa’s Ministry of Justice & Correctional Services, told a section of media: "The (Department) of Justice and Correctional Services has noted reports of the arrest of two Gupta brothers, Ajay and Anil, in India. Our arrest warrants were for Rajesh and Atul Gupta, nevertheless, formal processes are underway through the High Commissioner in India to verify and for possible engagement."

At the same time, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola reportedly told press persons in Johannesburg that the Gupta family members who were arrested in India were not the ones South Africa issued a warrant of arrest for.

Lamola said he was not sure whether those arrested were related to Rajesh and Atul Gupta, who left South Africa for Dubai amid numerous legal challenges and investigations, both in South Africa and internationally.

According to media reports, Ranvir Sahni, the son of the deceased builder, informed the police: "My father was persistently threatened by Ajay Gupta, son of Shiv Gupta, and Anil Gupta, son of Shyam Lal Gupta, residents of Nehru Colony Dalanwala, regarding financial matters. A formal complaint detailing the threats, harassment, intimidation, and blackmail by the Gupta brothers was lodged with the local police on May 19, 2023."