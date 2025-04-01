Live
South Central Railway Achieves Record Revenue in Freight Transport for FY 2024-25
Highlights
South Central Railway achieves record revenue of Rs. 13,825 crore in freight transport for FY 2024-25, with a 2% increase over the previous year.
South Central Railway (SCR) has set a new benchmark in the freight sector, achieving record-breaking revenue for the financial year 2024-25. The zone recorded a remarkable freight transport of 144.140 million tonnes, generating a revenue of Rs. 13,825 crore—marking the highest revenue since the inception of SCR. This achievement reflects a 2% increase in revenue compared to the previous fiscal year, 2023-24.
SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain attributed this success to the exceptional collective efforts of SCR staff and the seamless coordination between all departments. The milestone underscores SCR's continuous commitment to enhancing operational efficiency in the freight sector.
