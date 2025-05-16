Live
South Indian Bank Jobs 2024 – Apply for Junior Officer & Business Promotion Officer
Highlights
South Indian Bank has released a job notification for Junior Officer and Business Promotion Officer posts.
South Indian Bank is hiring Junior Officers and Business Promotion Officers. If you are interested and eligible, you can apply on their website: southindianbank.com.
Last date to apply is May 26.
Job Details:
Education: Any degree from a recognized university
Age limit:
Maximum: 28 years
SC/ST: +5 years
OBC: +3 years
PwBD: +10 years
Application Info:
Only online applications are accepetd.
Start date: May 19
Last date: May 26
Fee:
General/OBC/EWS: ₹500
SC/ST: ₹200
Selection Process:
Online test
Personal interview
Salary:
₹7.44 lakhs per year
Job Type:
First, you will work on a 3-year contract
If you do well, you will get a permanent job as Assistant Manager (Scale-1)
