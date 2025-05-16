  • Menu
South Indian Bank Jobs 2024 – Apply for Junior Officer & Business Promotion Officer

South Indian Bank has released a job notification for Junior Officer and Business Promotion Officer posts.

South Indian Bank is hiring Junior Officers and Business Promotion Officers. If you are interested and eligible, you can apply on their website: southindianbank.com.

Last date to apply is May 26.

Job Details:

Education: Any degree from a recognized university

Age limit:

Maximum: 28 years

SC/ST: +5 years

OBC: +3 years

PwBD: +10 years

Application Info:

Only online applications are accepetd.

Start date: May 19

Last date: May 26

Fee:

General/OBC/EWS: ₹500

SC/ST: ₹200

Selection Process:

Online test

Personal interview

Salary:

₹7.44 lakhs per year

Job Type:

First, you will work on a 3-year contract

If you do well, you will get a permanent job as Assistant Manager (Scale-1)

