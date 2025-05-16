South Indian Bank Jobs 2024 – Apply for Junior Officer & Business Promotion Officer

South Indian Bank is hiring Junior Officers and Business Promotion Officers. If you are interested and eligible, you can apply on their website: southindianbank.com.

Last date to apply is May 26.

Job Details:

Education: Any degree from a recognized university

Age limit:

Maximum: 28 years

SC/ST: +5 years

OBC: +3 years

PwBD: +10 years

Application Info:

Only online applications are accepetd.



Start date: May 19

Last date: May 26

Fee:

General/OBC/EWS: ₹500

SC/ST: ₹200

Selection Process:

Online test

Personal interview

Salary:

₹7.44 lakhs per year

Job Type:

First, you will work on a 3-year contract

If you do well, you will get a permanent job as Assistant Manager (Scale-1)