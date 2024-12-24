SpaDeX Mission: ISRO’s leap towards Space Docking Technology

Sriharikota/Bengaluru : The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its highly anticipated Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30. The Polar Satellite Launch vehicle (PSLV-C60) will lift off at 21:58 IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on the day.

This mission marks a significant step in India's space capabilities, aiming to demon-strate critical in-space docking technology using two small spacecraft.

The SpaDeX mission will deploy two satellites, each weighing approximately 220 kg, known as the Chaser and the Target. These satellites will be launched into a low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 470 km.

The primary objective is to test the rendezvous and docking capabilities essential for future space endeavours, including the Indian Space Station and lunar missions.

As part of the preparations, ISRO announced that the PSLV-C60 launch vehicle has been successfully integrated and moved to the First Launch Pad for final checks. This mission is not only a technological demonstration but also a precursor to more complex operations that could involve satellite servicing and formation flying.

"The SpaDeX mission is crucial for India's ambitions in space exploration,” said an ISRO official.

“It positions India to become the fourth country globally to achieve ad-vanced docking technology.”

This capability is vital for missions requiring multiple satellite launches to achieve common objectives.

In addition to its primary docking goals, SpaDeX will also utilise the PSLV's spent fourth stage as an experimental platform, known as POEM-4, allowing for various microgravity experiments. A total of 24 payloads will be flown during this mission, including contributions from academia and startups.

With the countdown underway, ISRO is poised to make history with this launch, fur-ther solidifying its role as a leader in space technology and exploration. The success-ful execution of SpaDeX could open new avenues for future missions and enhance India's position in the global space arena.

The launch will be livestreamed by ISRO.