Special team formed to probe mysterious death of female doctor at Kolkata hospital

Kolkata: The West Bengal Health Department has formed an 11-member special health committee to probe the recovery of the body of a woman house staff found under mysterious circumstances on the premises of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical Colleges & Hospital, where the deceased was a second-year PG student.

The body, as per preliminary reports, bore injury marks with the clothes not in a proper condition.

The BJP’s central observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya posted a message on his X handle where he claimed that this was a case of rape and murder, while accusing the state government of trying to hush up the incident.

The family members of the deceased woman doctor too have claimed that her death was rape and murder. The father of the victim claimed that he had received a phone call from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had assured him of a full investigation in the matter.

“I know that my daughter will never return. But let there be a proper investigation in the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the resident doctors’ association of the hospital have announced a 'ceasework' in protest over the murder and demanded a judicial probe in the matter.

The association members said that the ceasework will continue till their demands are met. However, they added that the emergency department of the hospital will remain functional.

The Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), has also demanded a judicial probe in the matter.



