'Special thanks to BCCI': BJP leader welcomes move on Bangladeshi cricketer

New Delhi: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to direct Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to remove Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

The move has triggered sharp political reactions, with the Congress describing it as a form of economic pressure being exercised through cricket.

Reacting to the BCCI’s directive, Ghosh said, “Special thanks to BCCI. Just as we do not allow Pakistani players in India, Bangladeshi cricketers should also not be allowed. This demand came from Kolkata, and BCCI has agreed. Therefore, we thank him. We will not allow players who are against our country to play in Bangladesh.”

His remarks underline the BJP’s long-standing position that sporting engagements should reflect India’s national and security interests.

On the other hand, Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan offered a sharply contrasting view, framing the decision in economic and diplomatic terms. “This is a kind of economic sanction. In the IPL, if a player is sanctioned or selected, he receives an amount of around Rs 8 -10 crore as fees or allowance, which benefits the country he belongs to. In that sense, it can be seen as India pursuing its policy through the BCCI…” Chavan said, suggesting that cricket was being used as an indirect tool of foreign policy.

In a significant move that highlights the intersection of sport and geopolitics, the BCCI has formally requested that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) release Bangladesh pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

The announcement was made by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, who confirmed the board’s directive to the franchise following a period of intensifying public and political pressure. While the BCCI had initially maintained a “wait and watch” policy, Saikia noted that the decision was taken in light of “recent developments all across”.

This is widely seen as a reference to the deteriorating diplomatic situation and reports of civil unrest in Bangladesh, which have triggered protests and strong reactions in India.

Mustafizur had recently become a focal point of controversy after KKR acquired him for a record Rs 9.20 crore at the December auction, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history.

Meanwhile, broader cricketing ties between the two countries remain uncertain. India and Bangladesh had postponed a white-ball bilateral series last year. Although the Bangladesh Cricket Board has said the series is now planned for September this year, the BCCI has made no commitment to the schedule and is understood to be reluctant to proceed unless the political situation improves.