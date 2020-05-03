Specialists a click away

New Delhi: What are patients to do once lockdown restrictions are eased and people are permitted to move freely in the country? Do they quickly adopt to old styles or adopt themselves to the new reality?

Dr Kalpana Nagpal, Senior Consultant & Robotic Surgeon. Department of ENT and Head and Neck Surgery, Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, advises people to change not only their lifestyles but also their healthcare choices. She goes ahead and asks people to adopt telemedicine.

In a freewheeling chat with The Hans India, she said, "Telemedicine is a relatively new concept in India though it started many years ago for people living in rural areas with no access to specialists. Now it is the need of the hour. It is picking up rapidly and most doctors living in big cities are available for teleconsultation."

About 70 per cent or even 80 per cent patients do not require to visit hospitals. Most problems can be solved by experts in respective fields by way of online consultations. Skype, Facetime, Whatssapp audio or video is possible depending upon the patient's request. It can happen at one's own convenience. The doctor can choose a time when he is not overburdened except when the need is urgent. Payment plans are so simple and effective and affordable.

Teleconsultations are useful for taking second opinions especially if patient is ready with all the investigation reports including scans. Results can be uploaded along with the history and sent to the doctor. That saves time and information is ready for the doctor. Even mobile apps can help patient know his vitals like pulse and blood pressure and BMI etc. It helps to change the health care delivery model for the better, especially in the era of viral pandemics. It is also facilitating treatment in minor emergencies.

Telemedicine breaks all geographical barriers and is made available for use. The only hindrance is if the condition is serious where patient needs to physically come and certain structures in the body which cannot be photographed like ear canal or ear drum.

It is easier for skin conditions or any other visible illness where the picture of the rash, ulcer or mole can be uploaded. Patient can ask the family member to take a picture if the ulcer is on the tongue or inside of the cheek and send it to the doctor. Most ailments can be sorted by expert's advice this way.

Those that do not improve or get worse which is in 20 percent cases, can seek physical consultation. By using telemedicine facilities,you would not risk yourself going to the hospital and coming in contact with other patients. Also you reduce vehicular pollution and save money on your fuel and above all time.

"Unnecessary hospitals visits are to be avoided during such pandemics. Underserved population also benefits. So contact your doctor and go for virtual consultation at your own convenience. Stay safe," adds Dr Kalpana Nagpal.