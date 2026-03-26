Speeding Car Hits Scooter In Coimbatore, Father And Daughter Injured

A serious road accident in Coimbatore left a man and his daughter injured after a speeding car crashed into their scooter on Monday morning. The incident took place around 8:20 am when the vehicle reportedly lost control, leading to a violent collision.

CCTV footage of the accident shows the father riding the scooter with his daughter, who appeared to be on her way to school carrying a backpack. As they moved along the road normally, a grey car suddenly approached from behind at high speed and rammed into them. The impact threw both riders off the scooter before the car went on to collide with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Passersby immediately rushed to assist the injured and called for emergency services. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident caused panic among commuters in the area.

In a separate case, a fatal hit-and-run incident was reported in Mumbai, where a 24-year-old man lost his life after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Vile Parle East. The victim, identified as Neelkanth Vijay Ingle, was riding his motorcycle when the accident occurred. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have launched an investigation to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.