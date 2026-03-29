Speeding SUV rams into tractor-trolley in MP's Tikamgarh, over 22 injured

Tikamgarh: A violent road accident on the Badagaon-Baldevgarh highway near the Gopalpura intersection in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district left more than 22 people injured after a speeding SUV crashed into a tractor-trolley carrying devotees.

Both vehicles overturned due to the massive impact, creating a chaotic scene on the busy stretch. Of the injured, ten are reportedly critical.

The incident occurred late Saturday night. The tractor-trolley belonged to residents of Ramtoriya village in neighbouring Chhatarpur district. The people were returning after a religious visit to the Bagaj Mata Temple, where they had offered ‘Jaware’ -- sacred saplings -- as part of traditional rituals.

The trolley was carrying them -- men, women and children -- who had participated in the temple visit. According to preliminary police information, the SUV was moving at high speed when it rammed into the tractor-trolley. The force of the collision was so severe that both vehicles flipped over, trapping several passengers underneath the wreckage.

As many as 22 people sustained injuries of varying degrees in the mishap. Local residents and passersby immediately rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

Many victims were pulled out from under the overturned vehicles. However, distress calls revealed a serious delay in emergency response -- no ambulances reached the accident site for nearly two hours.

In the absence of official help, local villagers used their private vehicles to ferry the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Badagaon Dhasan.

At the CHC, all 22 injured persons received initial treatment. Out of these, the condition of 10 victims was found to be critical. They were immediately referred to the District Hospital in Tikamgarh for advanced medical care, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Doctors are closely monitoring the critically injured, as some have suffered fractures, head injuries and internal trauma.

The accident has once again highlighted the recurring problem of speeding on Madhya Pradesh’s rural highways and the vulnerability of tractor-trolleys, which are often used for carrying large groups during religious or social events.

Overloading and poor road conditions are also suspected to have contributed to the severity of the crash.

Senior police and district administration officials visited the spot and the hospital to take stock of the situation. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause, including the role of the SUV driver. Authorities have assured strict action against those responsible for reckless driving.



