Speeding SUV Triggers Chain Crash In Dehradun, One Dead

A fatal road accident in Dehradun left one person dead and three others injured after a speeding SUV rammed into multiple vehicles on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred in the Dalanwala area around 7:30 pm when the driver, identified as Guneet Singh, allegedly lost control while driving recklessly.

According to police, the SUV first struck a car on DL Road before crashing into a scooty and a motorcycle. The impact left three people seriously injured, including Rohit Phillips and his son, along with another individual. All victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Rohit Phillips later succumbed to his injuries. The SUV continued its path of destruction, hitting parked vehicles before crashing into the gate of a house and damaging property inside.

Police have seized the vehicle and taken the driver into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances behind the incident.