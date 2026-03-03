SpiceJet to Operate Four Special Flights from UAE on March 3 to Bring Stranded Indians Home

GURUGRAM, March 3, 2026: SpiceJet will operate four special flights from the United Arab Emirates on March 3 to facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded there following the sudden closure of airspace.

The airline will operate these special services from Fujairah to three Indian cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi – including two flights to Mumbai, to ensure that passengers are able to return home at the earliest.

In addition to these special services, SpiceJet will restore its scheduled flights between Fujairah and Delhi and between Fujairah and Mumbai starting March 4, helping normalise connectivity between the UAE and India.

The airline is also exploring the possibility of operating more special flights, subject to passenger requirements and regulatory approvals, to help more stranded Indian nationals return home safely.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “At a time like this, our priority is to support Indian citizens who are facing uncertainty and want to return home. We are grateful to the authorities for their coordination, which has made these special flights possible. SpiceJet stands ready to operate more such services, wherever required, to assist our people.”

