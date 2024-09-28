SPs asked to check involvement of field officers in non-policing activities

Bhubaneswar: The district Superintendents of Police in Odisha have been directed to take stringent action against the field officers engaged in non-policing and unauthorised activities under their respective jurisdictions.

The Additional DGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar has recently written a letter to all the SPs and DCPs in this regard. The ADGP Kumar has also drawn the attention of all the range Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) and Deputy IGPs of the State towards the involvement of some local cops in non-policing activities, especially in mineral-rich and industrial areas.

“It has come to the notice of the SP HQs that certain field officers are involved in activities not related to policing duties, specifically in transportation and other unauthorised operations in mining and industrial zones.

The Director General of Police has expressed grave concern over this issue and has emphasised that such actions fall outside the scope of police responsibilities,” reads the letter by the ADGP.

He directed the SPs to take strong against such police officials if found continued involvement in any unauthorised activities in mining and industrial areas.“Any continued involvement or favouritism in these matters will be dealt with seriously. All field officers are hereby instructed to take cognisance of this directive and comply with it in strict accordance,” read the letter.

Kumar said such advisories are sent to the officers at regular intervals instructing them to direct their focus towards activities related to policing such as law and order and investigation.

“The police officials are found unauthorisedly intercepting mineral-laden vehicles and checking transportation and mineral-related documents in the mineral-rich areas in different districts of the State. They are also found extracting bribes from the drivers and vehicle owners.

It is actually the duty of local Revenue Inspectors, Tehsildars and district mining authorities to examine vehicles carrying minor and major minerals. Besides, the officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) are entrusted to check the licence and other details of vehicles under the Motor Vehicle Act,” said activist Himanshu Sekhar Nayak.