Spurt in crime: AAP netas meet Delhi police chief

New Delhi: Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital, a delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Tuesday met the Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and demanded urgent steps to curb the rising incidents of crime.

The delegation, led by Delhi State Convenor and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, highlighted the surge in cases of robbery, snatching, extortion, murder, and the rampant open sale of “dry drugs.” The AAP leaders stressed that the unchecked drug trade is a major driver of youth involvement in crime.

The delegation also raised concerns over recent attacks on party leaders. The assault on MLA Anil Jha during his birthday celebrations was discussed prominently, with AAP demanding an impartial investigation, registration of an FIR, and action against the accused. Bhardwaj emphasized that both Jha and his family members were targeted in the attack.

Similarly, the assault on AAP councillor Gagan inside the MCD Zone Chairman’s office in Burari was brought to the Commissioner’s notice. AAP alleged that the attacker, already listed in police records and facing a banishment order, managed to enter Delhi and abscond after the incident. Despite complaints, no FIR was registered, which the party strongly objected to.

“The failure to register FIRs in such serious matters raises serious questions about the functioning of the police. If FIRs are not filed, AAP will be left with no option but to approach the court,” Bhardwaj warned.