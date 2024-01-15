Sri Lankan Navy Detains 10 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching In Latest Incident

The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 10 Indian fishermen and confiscated their trawler for suspected poaching in Sri Lanka's waters, as stated in an official announcement on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday near the northern region of Point Pedro in Jaffna, according to the Sri Lanka Navy. The 10 fishermen were transported to Kakesanthurai harbor and are slated to be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further proceedings.

This development follows the arrest of 12 Indian fishermen off the coast of Karainagar in the northern Jaffna peninsula on Saturday, charged with poaching.

There is a recurrent pattern of the Sri Lankan Navy detaining Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

In the past, instances involved Sri Lankan Navy personnel firing upon Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats. The Palk Strait, a narrow water passage separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, serves as a lucrative fishing ground for both nations.

In the year 2023, a total of 240 Indian fishermen were apprehended, and 35 trawlers were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of alleged poaching.

