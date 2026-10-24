Srinagar set for third edition of Kashmir Marathon tomorrow

Srinagar: Srinagar is set to host the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon on Sunday, with runners expected to take on the full marathon and half-marathon courses against the backdrop of Dal Lake, the Chinar-lined avenues and the historic Mughal gardens.

Organised and managed by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, the international long-distance running event combines competitive athletics with the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. The full marathon covers 42.195 km, while the half marathon spans 21.0975 km.

The event has raised the stakes for participants, with the overall winners in both the men's and women's full marathon categories set to receive Rs 25 lakh each. The top prize for the overall winners of the half marathon, in both categories, is Rs 15 lakh.

The registration fee for the full marathon is Rs 2,200, while participants in the half marathon have to pay Rs 1,800.

The prize structure also includes awards for different age groups and local residents. In the full marathon, winners in the 18-35, 36-50, and above-50 age groups, in both men's and women's categories, will receive Rs 1 lakh. The top prize for male and female participants from Jammu and Kashmir is Rs 4 lakh.

For the half marathon, the prize for winners in the three age groups is Rs 75,000, while the top prize for male and female local residents is Rs 2 lakh.

The inaugural edition of the Kashmir Marathon was held on October 20, 2024, and was flagged off by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also felicitated participants. The first edition attracted nearly 2,000 runners from across India and 13 foreign countries.

Sher Singh won the men's full marathon in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 22 seconds, while Tamsi Singh emerged victorious in the women's full marathon with a time of 3 hours, 3 minutes and 25 seconds.

Omar took part in the event and personally completed the 21-km half marathon.

The second edition in 2025 built on the inaugural event's participation and visibility, with different race categories and associated activities helping establish the marathon as a recurring fixture on Srinagar's sporting calendar. Its route, combining urban stretches with views of the Valley's landmarks, remains a central attraction for runners.

Promoting the full marathon, the organisers have invited participants to experience a course that passes some of Kashmir's best-known natural and historical sites.

"Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through the heart of Kashmir, where natural beauty meets cultural richness," the event invitation states, describing the race as a test of endurance against the backdrop of the Valley's landscape.

The organisers have highlighted Dal Lake, Chinar trees and the Mughal gardens as key features of the route, saying the course is designed to offer runners a combination of physical challenge and scenic views.

The tourism department has also drawn attention to the wider cultural experience offered by the marathon. Participants are expected to run through areas overlooking the Zabarwan mountain range and pass landmarks such as the Shankaracharya Temple, Pari Mahal and the Dargah Shrine.

The route also includes the renowned Mughal gardens, where the changing colours of Chinar foliage add to the autumn landscape. The organisers have cited the region's climate, cultural heritage and local hospitality as attractions for runners travelling to Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the marathon on October 25, warning of major road closures, designated cut-off points and diversions along the route. Commuters have been advised to follow traffic instructions and use alternative roads where required.

The traffic restrictions are intended to facilitate the event and ensure the movement of runners and other participants. Residents and visitors have been urged to plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience during the marathon.

With substantial prize money, international participation and a course showcasing Srinagar's landscape, the third edition is expected to strengthen the Kashmir Marathon's place among the Valley's major sporting events.



