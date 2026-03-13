Srinagar's Jama Masjid officials say Mirwaiz placed under house arrest, Friday prayers disallowed

Srinagar: The management of the Jama Masjid in J&K’s Srinagar said that authorities disallowed Friday congregational prayers at the mosque and placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq traditionally delivers the sermon on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan (Jumatul Vida) at the Jama Masjid in the old city's Nowhatta area.

The Mirwaiz reposted, on his X handle, the Jamia Masjid management committee's statement, which read: "Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid has strongly condemned the continued closure of the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar on the occasion of Jumatul Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, when tens of thousands of devotees traditionally gather from towns and villages to offer congregational prayers and supplications."

It said that the authorities "once again locked the gates of the historic mosque from all sides and placed Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq under house arrest, preventing him from delivering the sermon and leading the prayers on this sacred occasion" and expressed "deep anguish that for the seventh consecutive year, Muslims have been denied the opportunity to offer Jumatul Vida prayers at the Valley’s central congregational mosque".

"Such restrictions not only hurt the religious sentiments of the people but also amount to denying worshippers their fundamental right to pray in the house of Allah", it said, noting this approach of the authorities has resulted in the "arbitrary closure of Jama Masjid multiple times throughout the year, reflecting continued insecurities and an unjustified policy of restrictions on religious practices".

The Mirwaiz said that on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, when tens of thousands gather from towns and villages for prayers and supplication at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, its gates have once again been locked.

"He said that for the seventh consecutive year, the rulers have denied Muslims the right to offer prayers at Jama Masjid on this auspicious day. Mirwaiz added that just as Israel has forcibly shut the gates of Masjid al-Aqsa during Ramzan, a similar painful reality is being witnessed here," the statement quoted him as saying.

Jamatul Vida prayers were, however, offered peacefully everywhere else in Srinagar city and other parts of the Valley.

The largest gathering was held at the Hazratbal shrine on the outskirts of Srinagar city, where thousands of devout Muslims gathered to offer the congregational prayers.

Jumatul Vida prayers were also held at every district headquarters, city, town and village of the Valley peacefully.

Authorities had sounded a high alert in the Valley today and made adequate deployment of security forces to maintain law and order.



