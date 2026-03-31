SSatish Kumar, Puttaparthi police, grievance redressal, public complaints, cyber fraud cases

Bhubaneswar: A total of 1,399 incidents of attack on government officials and misbehaviour towards them were reported in various districts of Odisha during the last two years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by BJD legislator Prasanna Acharya, Majhi said 632 such incidents were reported during the financial year 2024-25, while the number increased to 767 in 2025-26.

During the two-year period, 157 such incidents were reported from Balasore district, followed by Mayurbhanj (99), Puri (98), Cuttack (91), Bolangir (86) and Jajpur (65), the Chief Minister said. The Odisha Police arrested at least 1,318 people in connection with the cases, he added.