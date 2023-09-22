Stable govt with strong majority made passage of women's bill in Parliament possible: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that a decisive and stable government enjoying a strong majority at the Centre made the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament possible after it was left hanging for close to three decades.

Addressing an event organised by the BJP's 'Mahila Morcha' to felicitate him for the passage of the bill, he said it is no ordinary legislation but is the declaration of the new democratic commitment of a new India.

In a jibe at regional parties such as Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Uttar Pradesh's Samajwadi Party, he said even those who had torn the previous bills seeking reserved seats for women in legislatures had to support the proposed law this time due to the emergence of women power in the last one decade of his government.

Unanimous passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Parliament marks a significant milestone towards promoting women-led development. https://t.co/PcLyFaDdCO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2023



